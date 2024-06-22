Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $254.17.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $281.56 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $290.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $247.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 9,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Tractor Supply by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

