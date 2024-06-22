Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) & Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NCA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 187.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 1 0 2.00 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

WhiteHorse Finance presently has a consensus price target of $12.81, indicating a potential upside of 4.08%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.5% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 18.40% 13.40% 5.74% Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $103.26 million N/A $20.41 million $0.82 15.01 Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund $17.68 million 16.29 N/A N/A N/A

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

About Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better. It invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal and California income tax. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund was formed on October 7, 1987 and is domiciled in the United States.

