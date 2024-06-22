Financial Comparison: Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) vs. Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN)

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Free Report) and Roadzen (NASDAQ:RDZN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Waterdrop and Roadzen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Waterdrop alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $370.53 million 1.17 $23.06 million $0.06 19.50 Roadzen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Waterdrop has higher revenue and earnings than Roadzen.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

2.0% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.7% of Roadzen shares are held by institutional investors. 24.6% of Waterdrop shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and Roadzen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Roadzen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Waterdrop currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 139.32%. Roadzen has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 545.16%. Given Roadzen’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Roadzen is more favorable than Waterdrop.

Risk & Volatility

Waterdrop has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roadzen has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and Roadzen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop 7.28% 4.21% 3.19% Roadzen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Waterdrop beats Roadzen on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Waterdrop

(Get Free Report)

Waterdrop Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. The company offers short-term health and long-term health and life insurance products and services. It also operates a medical crowdfunding platform. Waterdrop Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Roadzen

(Get Free Report)

Roadzen, Inc., an insurtech company, provides various insurance products in the United States and internationally. It offers insurance as a service platform, including Via, which enables fleets, carmakers, and insurers to inspect a vehicle using computer vision; Global Distribution Network that enables the configuration, customer quote, payment, and administration of any insurance policy with any insurance carrier as the underwriter; xClaim, which enables digital, touchless, and real-time resolution of claims; StrandD, a digital, real-time dispatch, and tracking for roadside assistance and first notice of loss during accident claims; Good Driving that enables insurers and fleets to recognize drivers, train drivers, and build usage based insurance programs; and Drivebuddy AI, which provides driver-assistance capabilities. The company also provides insurance distribution platform that enables product creation and underwriting, re-insurer backing, and API exchange; and distribution, pre-inspection assistance, telematics, and roadside assistance. In addition, it offers insurance broker services. Roadzen, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Burlingame, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Waterdrop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterdrop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.