Analyzing Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) & VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS)

VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report) and Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lion Electric’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VinFast Auto $1.20 billion N/A -$2.40 billion ($0.82) -4.76 Lion Electric $253.50 million 0.89 -$103.77 million ($0.49) -2.04

Lion Electric has lower revenue, but higher earnings than VinFast Auto. VinFast Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lion Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VinFast Auto 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lion Electric 0 5 2 0 2.29

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for VinFast Auto and Lion Electric, as reported by MarketBeat.

VinFast Auto presently has a consensus price target of $9.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.00%. Lion Electric has a consensus price target of $1.74, suggesting a potential upside of 73.75%. Given VinFast Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe VinFast Auto is more favorable than Lion Electric.

Risk and Volatility

VinFast Auto has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Electric has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares VinFast Auto and Lion Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VinFast Auto N/A N/A -44.67% Lion Electric -43.21% -18.99% -8.81%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.7% of Lion Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of VinFast Auto shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of Lion Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Lion Electric beats VinFast Auto on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses. The E-scooter segment provides design, development, manufacturing, and sales of e-scooters, and related battery lease and battery charging service for e-scooters. The Spare Parts, and Aftermarket Services segment engages in sale of spare parts and aftermarket services for automobiles and e-scooters. VinFast Auto Ltd. is based in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. VinFast Auto Ltd. is a subsidiary of Vingroup Joint Stock Company.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Saint-Jérôme, Canada.

