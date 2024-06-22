Analyzing Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and PTC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consensus Cloud Solutions 1 1 2 0 2.25 PTC 0 3 8 0 2.73

Consensus Cloud Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $21.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.98%. PTC has a consensus target price of $199.73, suggesting a potential upside of 12.71%. Given Consensus Cloud Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Consensus Cloud Solutions is more favorable than PTC.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consensus Cloud Solutions 24.55% -49.60% 13.98% PTC 12.84% 13.76% 6.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and PTC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Consensus Cloud Solutions and PTC’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Consensus Cloud Solutions $362.56 million 0.89 $77.29 million $4.53 3.71 PTC $2.10 billion 10.12 $245.54 million $2.39 74.15

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than Consensus Cloud Solutions. Consensus Cloud Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Consensus Cloud Solutions has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.9% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.1% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Consensus Cloud Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

PTC beats Consensus Cloud Solutions on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Consensus Cloud Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present. It also offers jsign, an electronic and digital signature solution; Conductor, an interface engine and interoperability platform that provides integration technology; Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data; and eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as other products under the MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, and SRfax brands. In addition, the company provides ECFax, an Corporate eFax. It serves healthcare, government, financial services, law, and education sectors. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc. operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools. and deliver metrics; and Arena, a SaaS PLM solution enables product teams to collaborate virtually to share product and quality information with internal teams and supply chain partners and deliver products to customers. It offers Codebeamer, an application lifecycle management for products and software development; Servigistics, a service parts management solution; and FlexPLM, a solution provides retailers with a single platform for merchandising and line planning, materials management, sampling, and others. In addition, it offers Kepware, a portfolio of industrial connectivity solutions helps companies connect diverse automation devices and software applications; Creo, a 3D CAD technology enables the digital design, testing, and modification of product models; and Onshape, a cloud product development platform that delivers computer-aided design with data management tools. Further, it offers Vuforia, an augmented reality (AR) technology enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR enabling companies to drive results in manufacturing, service, engineering, and operations; and Arbortext, a dynamic publishing solution streamlines how organizations create, manage, and publish technical documentation. PTC Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.