Critical Contrast: Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Free Report) and Prairie Operating (NASDAQ:PROP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Altex Industries and Prairie Operating’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Altex Industries alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $30,000.00 88.89 -$130,000.00 N/A N/A Prairie Operating $1.55 million 79.98 -$79.08 million N/A N/A

Altex Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Prairie Operating.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prairie Operating 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Altex Industries and Prairie Operating, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Altex Industries presently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23,729.79%. Given Altex Industries’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Altex Industries is more favorable than Prairie Operating.

Risk and Volatility

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.22, suggesting that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prairie Operating has a beta of 1.92, suggesting that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.3% of Prairie Operating shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of Prairie Operating shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Prairie Operating’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries -333.33% -7.10% -3.45% Prairie Operating N/A -1,088.01% -159.22%

Summary

Altex Industries beats Prairie Operating on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

(Get Free Report)

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Prairie Operating

(Get Free Report)

Prairie Operating Co., an independent energy company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company holds assets in the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and the Niobrara and Codell formations. Prairie Operating Co. is based in Houston Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Altex Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altex Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.