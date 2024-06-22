Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.67.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $141.95 on Friday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $144.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.73. The company has a market cap of $637.00 billion, a PE ratio of 48.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 91.70% and a net margin of 36.56%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

