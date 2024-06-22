Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fifteen have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on BMY. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bristol-Myers Squibb

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 2.2 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $41.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $39.63 and a 12 month high of $65.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.45. The stock has a market cap of $85.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Free Report

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.