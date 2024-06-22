Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Bread Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Monday, June 17th.

NYSE:BFH opened at $43.96 on Friday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.51. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.94.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($0.19). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $991.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $998.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bread Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 10.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Bread Financial by 1,280.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Bread Financial by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

