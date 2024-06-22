Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $138.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.10 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.18. Enerpac Tool Group has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $39.49.

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

