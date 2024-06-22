Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors purchased 16,371 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 283% compared to the average volume of 4,277 call options.

In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,253,989.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,466,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after acquiring an additional 487,589 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 608.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 813,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,108,000 after acquiring an additional 698,665 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,604,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,820,000 after acquiring an additional 509,393 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,616,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,375,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

