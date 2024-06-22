Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $117.40.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 3rd quarter worth $1,191,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,047,000 after buying an additional 89,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $77.41 and a 52-week high of $117.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.12 and a 200 day moving average of $96.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

