Clover Health Investments Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 26,744 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 222% compared to the average volume of 8,293 call options.

Clover Health Investments Stock Performance

Clover Health Investments stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $620.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Clover Health Investments has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.63.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $346.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.10 million. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a negative return on equity of 48.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that Clover Health Investments will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 1.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 782,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 4,040.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 372,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 363,427 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in Clover Health Investments in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 813,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares in the last quarter. 19.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

