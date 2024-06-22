Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.13.
Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.
Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.
