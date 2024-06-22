Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 16.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 9,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 63,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 11.5% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $36.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.