Beyond Air (XAIR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Beyond Air stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $44.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Beyond Air has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

