Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:XLC)

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 17,428 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 487% compared to the average daily volume of 2,967 call options.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

Shares of XLC opened at $84.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.78. Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 52-week low of $62.82 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XLC. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the third quarter worth $2,841,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 58.7% during the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 15.4% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,940,000 after purchasing an additional 10,091 shares during the period.

About Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

