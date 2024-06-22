Stock Traders Buy High Volume of enCore Energy Call Options (NASDAQ:EU)

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 11,105 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 536% compared to the average volume of 1,746 call options.
A number of analysts have recently commented on EU shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research note on Friday, June 14th.
Shares of EU stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.46. enCore Energy has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $5.05.
enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that enCore Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.
