ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (BATS:ARKG)

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 80,585 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 731% compared to the average volume of 9,696 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 65,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 290.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 140,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 104,831 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 173,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS ARKG opened at $24.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.25.

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

