Lennar Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LEN)

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 8,900 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 17% compared to the typical volume of 7,635 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on LEN. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lennar from $190.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lennar from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.47.

Get Lennar alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Lennar

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

In other news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,179,979.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Lennar news, Executive Vice Preident Jeffrey Joseph McCall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,701,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,629 shares in the company, valued at $20,179,979.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Mark Sustana sold 9,176 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.88, for a total value of $1,512,938.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,707.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 29,176 shares of company stock worth $4,841,039 in the last quarter. 9.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 31,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,659,000 after buying an additional 19,985 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $838,000. Coastline Trust Co grew its stake in Lennar by 80.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 24,515 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 10,957 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,356,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.55 on Friday. Lennar has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $172.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.92. The company has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.60%.

About Lennar

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.