GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Wendy Becker acquired 446 shares of GSK stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,614 ($20.51) per share, with a total value of £7,198.44 ($9,146.68).
Shares of GSK stock opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.32) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,689.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,625.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.34. The company has a market capitalization of £65.24 billion, a PE ratio of 1,466.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.27. GSK plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,302.60 ($16.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,823.50 ($23.17).
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,504.59%.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.
