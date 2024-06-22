RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Insider Julie Southern Buys 2,547 Shares of Stock

RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) insider Julie Southern bought 2,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.49) per share, for a total transaction of £4,992.12 ($6,343.23).

Shares of RWS stock opened at GBX 190 ($2.41) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 207.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. RWS Holdings plc has a 12 month low of GBX 157.20 ($2.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 284.40 ($3.61). The company has a market capitalization of £700.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2,714.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 2.45 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,142.86%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides localization services, which includes translation and adaptation of content across a variety of media and materials.

