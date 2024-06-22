Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WELL. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.07.

Welltower Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. Welltower has a 52-week low of $75.86 and a 52-week high of $105.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.48.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). Welltower had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Welltower

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of Welltower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 338.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Stories

