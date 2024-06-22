Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 475,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in the third quarter worth about $9,995,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 56.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after acquiring an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

