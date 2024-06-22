Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $42.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.56. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $164.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.10 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 8.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.