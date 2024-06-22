Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Quanex Building Products in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Get Quanex Building Products alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NX

Quanex Building Products Price Performance

Shares of NX opened at $28.66 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12-month low of $24.97 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $948.93 million, a PE ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $266.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quanex Building Products

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,714,516 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,553,000 after purchasing an additional 30,198 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 791,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,208,000 after purchasing an additional 251,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,581 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 462,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after purchasing an additional 74,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Quanex Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanex Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.