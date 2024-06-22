StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mexco Energy stock. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mexco Energy Co. ( NYSE:MXC Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.13% of Mexco Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.