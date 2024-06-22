StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
Mexco Energy stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.53. Mexco Energy has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $16.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.90.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, President Tammy Mccomic sold 6,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total transaction of $89,313.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 59,859 shares in the company, valued at $809,293.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,447 shares of company stock worth $127,063. 51.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mexco Energy
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.