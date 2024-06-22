StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on HireRight (NYSE:HRT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair raised shares of HireRight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get HireRight alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on HireRight

HireRight Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of HRT stock opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77. HireRight has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 million, a P/E ratio of -57.38 and a beta of 0.17.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HireRight by 37.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 345,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94,531 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of HireRight during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP lifted its position in HireRight by 106.2% during the third quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 459,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 236,675 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HireRight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HireRight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireRight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.