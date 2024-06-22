Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

SSYS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Stratasys in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on SSYS

Stratasys Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Stratasys stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $577.48 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 1.32. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSYS. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in Stratasys by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,367 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,694,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,841 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Stratasys by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,386,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,803,000 after purchasing an additional 119,922 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Stratasys by 0.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,346,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Stratasys by 0.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,055,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the period. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.