StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on Moleculin Biotech from $45.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $3.74 on Friday. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $1.57. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moleculin Biotech will post -8.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Moleculin Biotech at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1B/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and soft tissue sarcoma metastasized to the lungs.

