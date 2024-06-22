VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.90 to $2.70 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $2.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of -0.33. VNET Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.50). VNET Group had a negative return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 39.32%. The company had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.41 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNET. Maso Capital Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of VNET Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Maso Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,853,771 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in VNET Group by 1,199.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 42,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in VNET Group during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VNET Group by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 102,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 58,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

