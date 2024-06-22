Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29. Oxbridge Re has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.97.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of ($0.13) million for the quarter.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

