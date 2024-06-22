StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of DLA stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. Delta Apparel has a 1-year low of $0.47 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $3.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Delta Apparel (NYSE:DLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 18.92% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $78.94 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Delta Apparel, Inc. ( NYSE:DLA Free Report ) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,340 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 2.64% of Delta Apparel worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Delta Apparel, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and markets activewear and lifestyle apparel products in the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Delta Group and Salt Life Group. It offers on-demand digitally printed apparel products under the DTG2Go brand; silhouettes and fleece products; performance shirts that keep athletes dry under the Delta Dri line brand; ringspun garments; Delta Soft apparel products; and heritage, mid- and heavier-weight tee shirts under the Delta Pro Weight and Magnum Weight brand names, as well as polos, outerwear, headwear, bags, and other accessories under the Soffe brand.

