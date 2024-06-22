aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

LIFE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. aTyr Pharma has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66. The firm has a market cap of $131.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.19.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy Coughlin purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Shukla acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, for a total transaction of $36,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,151.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,650. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIFE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 119.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24,704 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in aTyr Pharma by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,652,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 283,703 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter worth about $55,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 105.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 224,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 114,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

