Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 11.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71. Professional Diversity Network has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDNGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 186.84% and a negative net margin of 54.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter.

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

