Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 152,486 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).

Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Investec Group alerts:

On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).

Investec Group Price Performance

Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 594 ($7.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.73.

Investec Group Increases Dividend

Investec Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. This is a boost from Investec Group’s previous dividend of $15.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Investec Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,520.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.