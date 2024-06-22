Insider Selling: Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Sells 152,486 Shares of Stock

Investec Group (LON:INVP – Get Free Report) insider Nishlan Samujh sold 152,486 shares of Investec Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 580 ($7.37), for a total value of £884,418.80 ($1,123,785.01).
Nishlan Samujh also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 31st, Nishlan Samujh sold 81,335 shares of Investec Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 516 ($6.56), for a total value of £419,688.60 ($533,276.49).
Shares of LON INVP opened at GBX 576.50 ($7.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 789.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.09. Investec Group has a 12-month low of GBX 419 ($5.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 594 ($7.55). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 531.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 521.73.
Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and custody related services; discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, and trusts.
