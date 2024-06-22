Mark Ridley Sells 25,925 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.45), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($374,545.43).

Savills Stock Performance

LON:SVS opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,827.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Savills plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 745 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.49.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, residential, rural, and leisure properties; and offers corporate finance advisory, investment management, and a range of property-related financial services.

