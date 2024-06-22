Mark Ridley Sells 25,925 Shares of Savills plc (LON:SVS) Stock

Savills plc (LON:SVS – Get Free Report) insider Mark Ridley sold 25,925 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.45), for a total value of £294,767.25 ($374,545.43).
Savills Stock Performance
LON:SVS opened at GBX 1,110 ($14.10) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3,827.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. Savills plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 745 ($9.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,208 ($15.35). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,112.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,024.49.
Savills Company Profile
