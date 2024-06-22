Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS) Insider David Wassong Sells 18,800,000 Shares of Stock

Helios Towers plc (LON:HTWS – Get Free Report) insider David Wassong sold 18,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.46), for a total transaction of £21,620,000 ($27,471,410.42).

Helios Towers Stock Performance

Shares of HTWS stock opened at GBX 117.80 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,472.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17,889.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 112.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 93. Helios Towers plc has a 12 month low of GBX 57.40 ($0.73) and a 12 month high of GBX 130.40 ($1.66).

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers passive infrastructure solutions, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management, as well as engages in hosting of active equipment, such as antennae.

