Louisa Symington Mills Buys 1,250 Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,508.26).
NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 0.4 %
LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.33) on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.94 ($18.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,714 ($21.78). The stock has a market cap of £739.84 million, a PE ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.
NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NB Private Equity Partners
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- CarMax: A Market Melt-Up Waiting to Happen for this Stock
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- 3 Solar Stocks to Watch that are Building the Green Energy Future
Receive News & Ratings for NB Private Equity Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NB Private Equity Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.