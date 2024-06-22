Louisa Symington Mills Buys 1,250 Shares of NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Stock

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) insider Louisa Symington Mills acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,606 ($20.41) per share, for a total transaction of £20,075 ($25,508.26).

NB Private Equity Partners Stock Up 0.4 %

LON NBPE opened at GBX 1,600 ($20.33) on Friday. NB Private Equity Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438.94 ($18.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,714 ($21.78). The stock has a market cap of £739.84 million, a PE ratio of 3,478.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,615.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 4.29.

NB Private Equity Partners Company Profile

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

