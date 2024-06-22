Andrew Livingston Buys 17 Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Stock

Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Livingston purchased 17 shares of Howden Joinery Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 877 ($11.14) per share, for a total transaction of £149.09 ($189.44).

Howden Joinery Group Stock Down 1.5 %

HWDN opened at GBX 882 ($11.21) on Friday. Howden Joinery Group Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 605 ($7.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 937 ($11.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 890.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 843.92. The company has a market cap of £4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,917.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HWDN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 670 ($8.51) to GBX 680 ($8.64) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 865 ($10.99) price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 930 ($11.82) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($12.83) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 920 ($11.69) price target on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.33 ($11.10).

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.

