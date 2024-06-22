Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY) Insider Buys £11,550 in Stock

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report) insider Paul A. Rayner bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.42) per share, with a total value of £11,550 ($14,675.98).

Speedy Hire Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of SDY opened at GBX 34 ($0.43) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £157.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. Speedy Hire Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 22.50 ($0.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.95 ($0.49). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 28.59.

Speedy Hire Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.85%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30,000.00%.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

