Susan Davy Purchases 22 Shares of Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Free Report) insider Susan Davy purchased 22 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.62) per share, with a total value of £132 ($167.73).

Susan Davy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 20th, Susan Davy purchased 21 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 720 ($9.15) per share, with a total value of £151.20 ($192.12).

On Friday, April 19th, Susan Davy purchased 23 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.28) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($190.55).

Pennon Group Price Performance

PNN stock opened at GBX 609 ($7.74) on Friday. Pennon Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 532.83 ($6.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 775 ($9.85). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 649.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 680.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 343.14. The company has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15,225.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Pennon Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 30.33 ($0.39) dividend. This is an increase from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.23%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -152,500.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.55) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 740 ($9.40) to GBX 710 ($9.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($13.47) to GBX 1,030 ($13.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

