Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £371.28 in Stock

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,569 ($19.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,659.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

