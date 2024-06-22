Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Acquires £371.28 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 22nd, 2024

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMATGet Free Report) insider Stephen Oxley acquired 24 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,547 ($19.66) per share, for a total transaction of £371.28 ($471.77).

Johnson Matthey Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of JMAT opened at GBX 1,569 ($19.94) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1,428.50 ($18.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,917.07 ($24.36). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,744.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,693.44. The firm has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,659.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49,242.50 and a beta of 0.97.

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 55 ($0.70) per share. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13,050.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,400 ($30.50) target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.68) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.87) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($27.95) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,993.33 ($25.33).

View Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Matthey

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT)

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.