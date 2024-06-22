Insider Buying: NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF – Get Free Report) insider Paul Le Page purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 78 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($29,733.16).

NextEnergy Solar Fund Price Performance

Shares of LON:NESF opened at GBX 77.10 ($0.98) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 74.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 78.62. NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 70.30 ($0.89) and a 12-month high of GBX 99.60 ($1.27). The company has a current ratio of 14.49, a quick ratio of 13.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98. The company has a market capitalization of £455.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 963.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a GBX 2.09 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10,000.00%.

About NextEnergy Solar Fund

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

