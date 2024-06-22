Edward Braham Acquires 24,600 Shares of M&G plc (LON:MNG) Stock

M&G plc (LON:MNG – Get Free Report) insider Edward Braham bought 24,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 204 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £50,184 ($63,766.20).

M&G Stock Up 0.4 %

MNG stock opened at GBX 207.10 ($2.63) on Friday. M&G plc has a 52 week low of GBX 181.55 ($2.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 241.10 ($3.06). The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 201.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,725.83, a P/E/G ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Get M&G alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price objective on shares of M&G in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 225 ($2.86) price target on shares of M&G in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on M&G from GBX 220 ($2.80) to GBX 215 ($2.73) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 224.17 ($2.85).

M&G Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Asset Management, Life, and Wealth. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions. The company also provides individual and corporate pensions, retirement, annuities, life, savings, and investment products, such as equities, fixed income, multi-asset and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.