AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Stake Lowered by Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 59,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after buying an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,477,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 30,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV opened at $172.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.96 and a 12-month high of $182.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 179.47% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on AbbVie from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on AbbVie from $195.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.64.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

