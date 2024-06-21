Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Lowers Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,591 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $47,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 1,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 4,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 1,547 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $501.70 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $531.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $479.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $445.90.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 11.49%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on META. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.05.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total transaction of $39,079,125.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares in the company, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.82, for a total value of $39,079,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,169 shares of company stock worth $153,344,736 over the last three months. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

