Foster Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,406 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $278,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,095,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 742,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $374,528,000 after acquiring an additional 74,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $597.00 price objective on the stock. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $496.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $504.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

