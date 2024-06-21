Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 333.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,734 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.0% of Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 58,301 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,191,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 78,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,351,000 after acquiring an additional 15,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC upped their target price on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of WMT opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $68.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $547.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.58.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 645,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,888.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $1,760,545.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,047,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,687,515.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

