Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Northwest Capital Management Inc

Northwest Capital Management Inc trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 8.9% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $27,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,338 shares of company stock worth $11,894,344 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $186.10 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $191.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a P/E ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

