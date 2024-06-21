Thomasville National Bank Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 296,948 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.7% of Thomasville National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $45,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,101,040,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,941,129 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,649,838,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703,425 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,950 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $177.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GOOG shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In related news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.97, for a total transaction of $508,150.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,519.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,523.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

