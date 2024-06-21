UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNH opened at $484.62 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $554.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $446.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $496.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.71.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $579.74.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

